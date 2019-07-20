FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Billings Scarlets took two American Legion baseball victories Saturday at a tournament here. They defeated Cheyenne, Wyoming, 5-3 and prevailed over Maui, Hawaii, 10-2.

In the win over Maui, Cory Brownson and Koby Croft each hit home runs. The pair combined for six RBIs. Pitcher Kolby Kimmet struck out five in five innings to earn the victory.

According to coach Adam Hust, it was the 500th victory of Hust’s 14-year career with the Scarlets.

Billings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Cheyenne. Andy Larsen, Logan Meyer and Ethan Clark all had RBIs for the Scarlets.

Larsen and Michael Zaske pitched five innings of scoreless relief for Billings.

