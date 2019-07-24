Just two games into the Class A American Legion Baseball season, the Bitterroot Bucs were thinking big.
"Our goal is the same as always: Put a banner up there," Florence graduate and Dakota Wesleyan University (South Dakota) baseball recruit Jake Scully said back on April 23. "We haven’t done that in a long time and I think with this group of guys we really have a chance."
It's been 13 years since the Bucs have hoisted a state championship banner, and it's fair to say they're underdogs headed into this year's Montana American Legion Class A State Tournament starting Saturday and running through Wednesday.
But the Bucs, who finished in eighth place in the Western A District regular season standings, are in the state tournament. Never mind that the berth came by way of an automatic bid based on the Bucs hosting the tourney at their home field in Florence.
When the Bitterroot boys take the diamond Saturday at 5:30 p.m. — after an opening ceremony honoring Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer and all of Montana's first responders — the East's top seeded Laurel Dodgers won't be taking the Bucs lightly.
"I remember they were a solid ball club that fundamentally, their coach has done a good job with them, so I expect a tight game," sixth year Laurel skipper Doug Studiner said. "(The Bucs) have the advantage of playing on their home field in front of their home crowd, so I'm sure they'll be very excited, but so will we.
"...When you play somebody at home and the excitement, you never know what you're going to get. We're going to have to come ready to play and hopefully we can quiet the crowd a little bit and play our game."
The Dodgers certainly have that capability.
Laurel is 44-14 overall this summer and finished with a 24-3 conference record on its way to a regular season and East A district title. The Dodgers are also playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, too — they haven't won a state title since 2013 — though they have finished runner up a handful of times over the past six years to both the Bitterroot Red Sox and Glacier Twins.
Neither the Red Sox nor the Twins — the only two teams to hoist a Montana state title in the last five years — qualified for the 2019 tournament. That leaves Laurel among the favorites to win it all.
"The boys out West have got us. Glacier got us in 2014; (the Red Sox) got us in 2015. We finished third a couple times, so I guess when that happens, it's fun to get there, but when you get close that's not good," said Studiner. "The kids that are here have been close. I've got some seniors on the team that have been through it with me the last four years, so they know what heartache feels like so hopefully we come home smiling."
It's the Bucs prerogative to play spoiler, and in doing so, capture their own long-sought state title. Recent tournament success shows they're more than fit for the role.
The Bitterroot boys won Libby's aptly named Big Bucks tournament in in late June, and the Class A Bucs also reached the semifinals in Helena's Class AA Keith Sell Tournament.
"Those older guys, they're pretty tested on what it takes to win tournaments," Bucs head coach Austin Nogle said. "They've experienced some tough losses in their careers and I think they're using that as motivation going into this week."
Those "older guys" have put up some solid numbers for the Bucs this season, too. According to the Bucs' IScore, leadoff hitter Alex Gavlak, who plays football for Dickinson State University (North Dakota), is batting .360 in his last season of American Legion Baseball eligibility. Graduating senior Jake Scully is batting well over .300, as are graduates JD Kay and Johnny Lineback.
Rising Florence senior Brendan Schneiter leads the team in batting average, hitting at a clip well over .400.
The bats should be there for the Bitterroot boys this weekend. They key may be their play in the field. In the Bucs' two losses at districts last weekend, they committed a combined seven errors to their opponent's one.
A re-emphasis on fielding has been the focus at practice this week.
"We're spending a lot of time this week on defense. We're talking a lot about not trying to be a hero. Get the ball in your glove, make the play. If you can't make the routine play, don't try to be the hero and make two bad plays in a row," Nogle said. "We feel good about where we're at as long as we do the little things right. Those older guys just have to stick to their plan, stick to their approach."
And that approach has always been to hang a banner.
***
The tournament's opening ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, will honor Stevensville's Palmer, a Montana Highway Patrolman who was was critically injured in a March shooting near Evaro. Montana Highway Patrolman Sergeant Sean Finley, Palmer's supervisor, will be throwing out the first pitch.
The Bitterroot Bucs and the Montana American Legion are also inviting all of Montana's first responders to join the opening ceremonies and be honored on the field during the opening ceremony. Any first responder in uniform will receive free entry to the game on Saturday, and first responders not in uniform can get through the gate for $5.
First responders who would like to be a part of the ceremony are asked to show up at Florence's field, located at Hideout Mountain Park, around 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the opening ceremonies and the state tournament, visit the Montana/Alberta Class A State 2019 Legion Facebook page.
