LEWISTON, Idaho — The Bozeman Bucks saw their successful season and dominant postseason end in Sunday's American Legion Northwest Region Baseball Tournament title game.
The Idaho Falls Bandits scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to capture a 5-1 win and advance to next week's Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
After two scoreless innings, Bozeman went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third. Idaho Falls tied it up in the fourth, and the score stayed there for six more innings.
Tavyn Lords broke the tie with a solo home run to lead off the top of the 10th, and the Bandits added three insurance runs off Finn Snyder.
The Bucks won their first eight postseason games this summer. They lost to Idaho Falls 6-3 on Saturday but had already clinched a spot in Sunday's championship game.
The Bandits kept their season alive with Saturday's win and staved off elimination again early Sunday afternoon, when they won 3-0 over Kennewick, Washington. Randon Hostert, a University of Utah-bound right-hander who was selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft, tossed a no-hitter against Kennewick, allowing two walks and with nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Idaho Falls' strong pitching continued against the Bucks. Starter Bruer Webster allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, and Jaxon Sorenson pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Bozeman also got a strong pitching performance. Brady Higgs went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Bucks shortstop Michael Freund went 2 for 5 with the lone RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.