BILLINGS — The Bozeman Bucks swept the Billings Royals 2-0 and 12-6 in American Legion baseball Saturday at Pirtz Field.
The teams play again on Sunday at Pirtz, starting at 1 p.m.
Hunter Williams pitched a complete game shutout for Bozeman in the opener. He scattered five hits and struck out nine. Finn Snyder and Sage McMann had RBIs for the Bucks.
Michael Moorehead had a pair of singles for the Royals.
Bozeman bunched together 10 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, including a six-run fourth to break open the second game.
Ben Hubley had two hits and three RBIs for the Bucks, while Allen Gyselman also had two hits and two RBIs.
Dann Blanchard had two doubles among his three hits for Billings and had two RBIs. Jaxon Wittmayer also had two hits, while Brendon Concepcion had a double.
