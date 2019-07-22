BOZEMAN — Sage McMinn and Finn Snyder joined forces to pitch a two-hitter as Bozeman defeated the visiting Billings Scarlets 7-1 Monday night in American Legion baseball.
McMinn, who earned the win for the Bucks, threw the first five innings of the seven-inning contest. He struck out eight, walked two, allowed two hits and one earned run.
Snyder followed with two innings of hitless relief. He struck out one and walked one.
Andy Larsen and Koby Croft had the Scarlets' hits.
Snyder also chipped in with two hits, including a double, and two runs batted in for Bozeman. Teammate Zander Petrich led the Bucks with three hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.