Ryan Wahl and Aidan Lee each batted in two runners as the fifth-seeded Butte Miners scored a pair of last-inning runs to edge the No. 4 Dillon Cubs 8-6 in the opening round of the South A District Legion Tournament in Bozeman on Thursday.
Egan Lester and Peyton Hettick also notched RBIs and Lee added a triple.
Pitchers Hettick and Casey Kautzman combined to allow six runs on four hits. Wahl earned the save, striking out three in the last inning.
The Cubs were led by RBIs from Ben Jones, Michael Hupp, Preston Hales and Kale Konen. Peter Gibson took the loss while absorbing eight runs on eight hits and fanning four.
The Miners grabbed the early advantage with two runs in the first inning and then expanded their lead with four runs in the third. The Cubs then reeled off six unanswered runs — including four in the fifth inning — to pull even.
Butte then scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh — one from Lester and one from Wahl — and then kept the Cubs scoreless in the bottom of the inning to preserve the win.
The Miners finished with eight hits and three errors to Dillon’s four hits and four errors.
Butte will face top-seeded Belgrade on Friday at 4 p.m. The Bandits advanced after shutting out the Anaconda A’s 10-0. Dillon and Anaconda will meet in the a loser-out game at 10 a.m.
