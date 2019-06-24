LAUREL — Connor Polkowske fired a five-inning no-hitter in the first game and the Laurel Dodgers swept the Wolf Point Yellowjackets in American Legion baseball on Monday, winning by scores of 20-0 and 22-3.
Polkowske struck out 12 and did not walk a batter. The Laurel defense was nearly flawless behind him, committing only one error.
Overall, Laurel had 18 hits. Cash Golden and Canu Golden both hit two doubles and Deklan Harper added a triple. Cash Golden had five RBIs and Canu Golden added three.
In the second game, Harper and Carson West both batted 4 for 4. Harper drove in five runs and West scored three times. Richie Cortese batted 4 for 5 with three runs and four RBIs. Harper tripled and hit a homer.
Keagan Campbell tossed the full five innings for the win. The Dodgers hurler gave up five hits and allowed one earned run.
For Wolf Point, Preston Swenson was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI.
