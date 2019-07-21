LAUREL — Carson West calls himself “the dad” of the Laurel Dodgers. Coach Doug Studiner called him the MVP of the Eastern A District tournament.

In one of his last games as a Dodger, West went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Laurel to its second straight American Legion Class A district title. The top-seeded Dodgers beat the No. 4 Miles City Mavericks 11-5 Sunday afternoon at Thomson Park.

“I’m just so proud of the kids. This has been their goal,” Studiner said, before correcting himself. “One of their goals. We’ve got one more to go get.”

West is considered the team father in part because he’s one of the oldest players — an outgoing Columbus senior. He also boasts a thick beard, the only Dodger so facially developed.

West sure looked like a grown man at the plate Sunday. He drove in the first runs of the game on a two-run double, sparking a four-run bottom of the first inning. He added an RBI single in the bottom of the second to help Laurel go ahead 6-0, and he added his fourth RBI on a single in a three-run sixth.

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 6-2 in the fourth inning and chased starter Deklan Harper (two unearned runs, two hits, six walks, six strikeouts), but the score was 11-2 going into the seventh.

An impressive title game performance is nothing new for West. Last year, he pitched all seven innings in a 6-1 win over Glendive for Laurel’s third district championship in five years.

“Love ‘em,” West said of big games.

West, who will play baseball for Oregon’s Clackamas Community College, also propelled the Dodgers into the semifinals. He went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and allowed one earned run in six innings in Friday’s 5-2 win over Miles City.

“They don’t give out MVPs for the district tournament, but obviously he was,” Studiner said. “It’s his last year, it’s his fourth year with me. I’m proud of the young man.

“If you’re gonna finish your Legion career, this is the way to do it.”

West was hardly the only contributor to Sunday’s win. Harper went 2 for 3 with a walk, Keagan Campbell went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, Richie Cortese went 2 for 2 with two walks, Cash Golden went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk and Canu Golden finished 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Laurel has 13 players on its roster, the lowest in Studiner’s six years as coach. The number is so low because of low turnout, Studiner said, and he lovingly refers to his team as the “Baker’s Dozen.” The smaller roster has hardly hurt Laurel this summer.

“This is definitely the best team chemistry we’ve had,” West said. “It’s like one big family.”

The Dodgers (44-14) and Mavericks (33-21-1) advance to the Class A state tournament in Florence, which starts on Saturday.

Mavs hold off Blue Devils, clinch state berth

The Mavericks reached the state tournament in 2017 by winning the Eastern A District title. Last year, they received an automatic state berth because they hosted the tourney.

Miles City’s road was tougher this year, but it’s heading to Florence nonetheless, thanks to a 5-2 win over Glendive on Sunday morning.

“We’re set pretty well,” said Mavericks coach Connor Brown. “We’re deep in pitching, our offense is there and our defense has really come around.”

The Mavericks took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and led 4-1 going into the seventh on Sunday.

Clay Prell pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, no walks and two hit-batsmen with four strikeouts. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate.

Elsewhere for Miles City, Kayden Hager and Nathan Zard both went 2 for 4.

The Mavs' loss to Laurel on Friday came a day after Miles City beat fifth-seeded Glasgow 5-1. On Saturday, the Mavericks beat the No. 6 Billings Cardinals 9-2 and the No. 2 Billings Blue Jays 4-0 in loser-out games to set up Sunday’s elimination matchup with the No. 3 Blue Devils.