GLENDIVE — The Laurel Dodgers and the Glendive Blue Devils each earned one-run wins in Tuesday's doubleheader.
In game one, Laurel led 2-1 through two innings and 5-2 through four. Glendive tied it up in the sixth and forced an extra inning. The Dodges scored twice in the top of the eighth and allowed a run in the bottom half but held on, 7-6.
Laurel's Richie Cortese went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Deklan Harper went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two stolen bases. For Glendive, Pacyn Partridge went 3-for-3 with two walks and three steals.
In game two, the Blue Devils forced a 1-1 tie in the second inning and a 3-3 tie in the fifth. The Dodgers pulled ahead 4-3 in the seventh, but Glendive rallied in the bottom half with two walks, an error and a two-run, walkoff single from Partridge (1-for-3), prevailing 5-4.
Glendive's Jayden Holley went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Matt Dufner went 2-for-3 with a double. For Laurel, Harper went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and walk, while Connor Polkowske and Cash Golden each went 2-for-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.