GLENDIVE — The Laurel Dodgers and the Glendive Blue Devils each earned one-run wins in Tuesday's doubleheader.

In game one, Laurel led 2-1 through two innings and 5-2 through four. Glendive tied it up in the sixth and forced an extra inning. The Dodges scored twice in the top of the eighth and allowed a run in the bottom half but held on, 7-6. 

Laurel's Richie Cortese went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Deklan Harper went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two stolen bases. For Glendive, Pacyn Partridge went 3-for-3 with two walks and three steals. 

In game two, the Blue Devils forced a 1-1 tie in the second inning and a 3-3 tie in the fifth. The Dodgers pulled ahead 4-3 in the seventh, but Glendive rallied in the bottom half with two walks, an error and a two-run, walkoff single from Partridge (1-for-3), prevailing 5-4.

Glendive's Jayden Holley went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Matt Dufner went 2-for-3 with a double. For Laurel, Harper went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and walk, while Connor Polkowske and Cash Golden each went 2-for-4. 

Tags

Load comments