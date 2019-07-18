LAUREL — Glendive, Miles City, the Billings Blue Jays and host Laurel all opened with wins Thursday at the Eastern A District American Legion baseball tournament.

Glendive will play the Blue Jays at 4 p.m. at Thomson Park, while Miles City will play Laurel at 7 p.m., on Friday in the second round.

In loser-out play, the Billings Cardinals take on Malta at 10 a.m., followed by Glasgow playing Wolf Point at 1 p.m.

Glendive 4, Cardinals 2

Glendive used a three-run fourth inning to defeat the Cardinals. Casey Rounsville had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils, while David Skerritt also drove in a run. Rhett Hoffer went the distance to earn the win.

Luke Tallman had three hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, while Spencer Berger had two hits.

Blue Jays 14, Malta 2

Gunner Thompson, Jessen West and Lance Schaaf each had three RBIs for Billings, which scored all 14 runs in the first two innings. The Blue Jays broke the game open with a 12-run second inning.

Schaaf, Thompson and C.J. Bohn each had two hits for the Blue Jays in the five-inning game. Payton Stidham picked up the win, striking out six in five innings.

Miles City 6, Glasgow 1

Kole Lohrke and Riley O’Donnel combined for a two-hitter for Miles City. Lohrke pitched five innings, allowing both Glasgow hits and striking out six. O’Donnel added three strikeouts in two innings of work.

Jess Bellows had three hits and two RBIs for the Mavericks, including a double. Jack Cline and Clay Prell also had two hits apiece.

Laurel 14, Wolf Point 1

The top-seeded Dodgers wasted little time, scoring 12 runs in the second inning of the five-inning game.

Deklan Harper, Connor Polkowske, Carson West and Colton Ludwig each had two RBIs for Laurel, which finished with 12 hits.

Harper, Keagan Campbell and Richie Cortese all had two hits for the winners, with Cortese hitting a pair of doubles.

Andrew Wightman pitched all five innings to earn the win. He limited Wolf Point to a pair of Preston Swanson singles and struck out six.