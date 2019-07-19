LAUREL — The Glendive Blue Devils and Laurel Dodgers both earned comeback wins to advance to the semifinals, while the Billings Cardinals and Glasgow Reds kept their seasons alive at the Eastern A District tournament on Friday.
The Blue Devils and Dodgers will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion baseball tournament. The Reds will take on the Billings Blue Jays, who lost to Glendive on Friday, at 10 a.m., while the Cardinals will face the Miles City Mavericks, who fell to Laurel, at 1 p.m.
Blue Devils 7, Blue Jays 6
The Blue Jays led 4-1 after one inning and 5-1 through four. Glendive tied it up in the fifth and went ahead 7-5 in the sixth.
Glendive’s Matt Dufner (three RBIs) and Jayden Holley each went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, while Pacyn Partridge went 1 for 2 with a walk.
For the Blue Jays, Colton Chavez was 1 for 3 with a solo home run, Owen Doucette was 2 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases, Bubba Bergen was 2 for 4 and Max Keller drew three walks.
Dodgers 5, Mavericks 2
Miles City scored one run in both the first and third innings to build a 2-0 lead. Laurel cut the lead in half in the fourth, scored three in the fifth and plated one in the sixth.
The Dodgers’ Carson West went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. He also started on the mound and allowed one earned run on four hits, two walks and one hit-batsman with four strikeouts.
Connor Polkowske went 1 for 3 with a double, while Deklan Harper and Colton Ludwig each went 1 for 2 with a walk.
For the Mavericks, Jack Cline was 2 for 4, and Jess Bellows and Clay Prell each were 1 for 3 with a walk.
Cardinals 10, Malta Royals 1
Malta took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Cardinals pulled away with one run each in the second and third and four runs in the both fourth and fifth of the loser-out game.
Cardinals starting pitcher Nathan McDonald pitched all seven innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
At the plate for the Cardinals, Bradley Wagner went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Jace Buchanan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, Ethan Murray went 1 for 3 with a double and Rocco Gioioso was 1 for 2 with two hit-by-pitches and four steals.
Reds 9, Wolf Point Yellowjackets 3
Glasgow’s lineup recorded just two hits and benefited from five Wolf Point errors in the loser-out game.
The Yellowjackets tied the game with a two-run top of the second inning, but the Reds pulled ahead with one run in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Glasgow starter Chase Guttenberg allowed two earned runs on five hits, no walks and two hit-batsmen with 11 strikeouts. At the plate, Gavin Adams went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
For Wolf Point, Terry Allmer allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings with five walks and seven strikeouts, and he went 2 for 3 with the bat. Gage Bushman was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
