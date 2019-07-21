BILLINGS — Noah Aufdengarten's eighth-inning single scored Aiden Montez and the Billings Royals prevailed 3-2 over Bozeman on Sunday at Pirtz Field.
Billings' Eli McCoy and Bozeman's Mike Freund were locked in a pitching duel for seven innings, with each hurler allowing five hits. Of their combined four runs allowed, only one was earned as the teams had six errors between them.
Freund had seven strikeouts. Nick Eliason pitched a perfect eighth in relief to pick up the win for the Royals.
Aufdenharten and Montez each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Freund and Allen Gyselman scored runs for the Bucks.
The Royals play a doubleheader against Great Falls at Pirtz Field on Monday. The state tournament opens on Saturday at Dehler Park in Billings.
