BILLINGS — The first scheduled American Legion baseball meeting between the Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals is Friday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Scarlets come into the game with a 5-2 overall record and the Royals enter with a 4-3 mark. Friday’s contest will be the first conference game for each team.

The Royals, guided by fifth-year coach Bryan Benjamin, won the Montana-Alberta Legion State AA championship over Lethbridge last season. It was their third state title since 2012.

The Scarlets, helmed by 13th-year coach Adam Hust, placed third at the state tournament last season. They won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

The Scarlets and Royals will also go head-to-head on Friday, May 31, at Dehler Park for Legion Against Cancer Night. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The other Dehler Park matchups between the teams are slated for June 24 and July 5.

