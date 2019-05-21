WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Billings Senior graduate and former Billings Royals player Cole McKenzie received an All-Big Ten Conference baseball selection, the league announced Tuesday.

McKenzie, a junior utility player at Purdue, made the third team as an at-large pick. His teammate, reliever Bo Hofstra, also made the third team.

McKenzie was the only Boilermakers player to start all 54 games. He led Purdue in hitting (.317), on-base percentage (.407), hits (65), walks (25) and stolen bases (10). The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander also reached base safely in 47 games.

McKenzie played for the 2011 Big Sky All-Star team from Billings that made the Little League World Series. He earned two all-conference selections and one all-state honor during his four-year career with the Royals, and he went on to play for Yakima Valley College in Washington.

McKenzie earned an NJCAA All-American first-team honor as a freshman and committed to Gonzaga after that season, but he returned to Yakima Valley last year before committing to Purdue.

