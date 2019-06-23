MISSOULA — All eyes were on Andrew Claussen.
The Missoula Mavericks sophomore was up to bat with a runner on second and a chance to end Sunday's championship game against the Lewis Clark Twins early. And Claussen did just that.
Claussen smacked a double to right field that sent Stewart Long home in the bottom of the fifth and gave Missoula a 13-5 victory over Lewis Clark to win their Memorial American Legion Baseball Tournament at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
"Really I was just hoping to put the bat on the ball and score him at least and get this game over with," said Claussen, who attends Sentinel High. "I was definitely a little bit nervous but I thought if it didn't work out that inning we'd get it in the next one."
Claussen was looking fastball and got one that he fouled off. When he got another, he made the most of it and sent the Mavs home early thanks to the 8-run rule.
After losing its opening game on Thursday, Missoula finished with four straight wins to take the tournament title and improve to 31-17 overall on the season.
"We've been in three tournaments and we've played in all three championships and in two of those we dropped the first ballgame," Mavs manager Brent Hathaway said. "It's nice to see that these kids don't quit or get down. These guys haven't let it affect them and that's really a positive attribute, especially moving forward.
"They were excited to play and win their own championship. When you get one of those days it's pretty fun."
And the bats were hot from the get-go for the Mavs. Missoula scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the second and six in the third to lead 12-0 just like that. Tradd Richardson led the way with a 3 for 4 performance with four runs batted in, including a two-RBI single in the second. Long also finished with a perfect 4 for 4 day and added a run batted in as well. Richardson, Brendon Hill and Dane Fraser each scored three runs.
"Everybody has their on days and off days," Richardson said of his performance. "Just happy I was seeing the ball well and could put it in a place where we could get runs in."
Richardson, a Frenchtown graduate who will play college baseball at Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, said the Mavs came in ready to make a statement and end the tournament with a bang.
"I think our energy was one of the main things," Richardson said. "We were all into it and we just fed off of each other."
Heading into the top of the fifth with the 8-run rule in effect, Lewis Clark's bats finally came alive as the Twins connected for six hits and scored all five of their runs in that inning. Mavs starter and ace Dylan Chalmers was firing on all cylinders before that and still finished with the complete game. He allowed eight hits and five runs while walking only one and striking out five. Chalmers went 1-2-3 in the second and third innings during a stretch where he retired nine straight batters.
Not a bad performance considering Lewis Clark put up 17 runs in the earlier afternoon game to advance to the championship.
"Hats of to him for the first four innings. He pretty much calmed the waters in those first four innings," Hathaway said. "In that fifth inning, he was trying to pitch to contact and they hit the heck out of it. But overall he did a nice job."
All of that set up Claussen's game-winner.
The Mavs will now hit the road as they head to Billings on Wednesday and Thursday before going to Rapid City, South Dakota, after that. And a tournament win like this does plenty for the team's confidence as the state tournament rapidly approaches. The State AA tournament will be July 27-31 in Billings.
"It gives us a lot of motivation going forward for sure," Claussen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.