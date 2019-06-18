BILLINGS — The Billings Royals will try to defend their Goldsmith Gallery Tournament title this week.
The American Legion baseball tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday, and 11 teams from around the region are competing.
Pirtz and Laurel fields will host all of the Wednesday and Thursday game, and the final three days will be spread across Pirtz, Laurel and Dehler Park. The semifinals will be played at Dehler from at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and Dehler will host the championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The consolation semis will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Dehler on Saturday, and the consolation final will be played at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pirtz.
Pool A features the Royals, the Great Falls Chargers, the Colorado Lightning (from Denver), the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants and the Williston (North Dakota) Keybirds.
In Pool B: the Billings Scarlets, the Laurel Dodgers, the Colorado Demons (from Golden), the Idaho Falls Tigers, the Rapid City (South Dakota) 320 and the Shadle Park Shockers (from Spokane, Washington).
To set up the semifinals, the top seed from Pool A will face the No. 4 seed from Pool B, and Pool B No. 1 will face Pool A No. 4.
The Royals, Chargers, Scarlets, Dodgers, 320 and Shockers are are returning. Gone from last year are Sheridan (Wyoming), Casper (Wyoming), Catalyst Sports (Colorado), Dickinson (North Dakota) and Premier BBC (Idaho).
The Royals beat Premier BBC 8-1 last year in the Goldsmith title game, which capped a 6-0 showing at the tournament. The Chargers beat the Scarlets 7-3 in the third-place game.
