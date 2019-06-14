HELENA — The long ball served the Helena Senators well in a Class AA American Legion baseball game victory over the Billings Scarlets on Friday night at Kindrick Legion Field.
Brady Anderson hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Senators to break a tie in the 9-8 conference win. Hunter Kirkpatrick hit a solo shot in the fourth to begin a five-run inning to get the Senators back in the game.
Chase Nielson, Cy Miller and Anderson had two hits each. Anderson also drove in four runs.
The Scarlets took advantage of three fielding errors by the Senators in the fourth inning to score five unearned runs.
Andy Larsen, Cory Brannson and Jarron Wilcox collected three hits each for the Scarlets. Wilcox had three RBIs and Brannson added two.
Ryan Barrett picked up the win for the Senators (13-7, 4-2). He allowed only one run in the last three innings. He struck out three.
