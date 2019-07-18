BILLINGS — Pitchers Cy Miller and Chase Nielsen combined for a five-hit shutout Thursday as the visiting Helena Senators blanked the Billings Royals, 3-0, in American Legion baseball at Dehler Park.

Starter Miller pitched five of the seven innings, striking out six, walking three and giving up four hits. Nielsen pitched two innings of one-hit relief, with three strikeouts.

Dann Blanchard accounted for three of the Royals' hits. One of his hits fell for a triple.

Matt Krieger and Caden Sell doubled for the Senators. Nielsen finished with three hits and Krieger two. 

