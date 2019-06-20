PAPILLION, Neb. — The Helena Senators Legion Baseball team started its five-game trip to Papillion with a 2-1 win against Northwest followed by a 6-4 loss to Reno.
The Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Brady Anderson doubled home Ethan Keintz followed by an RBI double by Reyton Witham.
Northwest scored a single run in the seventh inning, but that was the only offense it could muster.
Cy Miller took the mound for the Senators and allowed just the one run on six hits over seven innings. He also struck out three and walked one.
At the plate, Hunter Lindgren finished 2-for-3. Anderson and Witham each collecting a hit.
The Senators moved for their second game to Freke Field, where Reno took a lead after two innings.
Helena scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings but could never catch up.
Matt Krieger hit a home run and finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Rudy Barkley and Zach Spiroff each had a double.
The Senators will play two more games on Friday, starting at 8 a.m. when they face Lincoln East followed by a matchup with Miles City at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.