HELENA — Sometimes it's just comfortable to be at home.
Just ask the Helena's AA Legion Baseball team.
After spending the last two weeks away from Kindrick Legion Field, that included trips to Nebraska and Butte, the Senators returned home to host the annual Keith Sell Tournament.
And they showed they were glad t o take a break from traveling.
Helena started the tournament with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Bandits on Wednesday night and then came back last night with a 12-0 win over the Eastside Crosscutters.
During the team's win on Independence Day, the Senators' offense it didn't take long to display some fireworks.
After taking a 1-0 off an Eastside error, Cy Miller drove in two more runs with a single to right field. Later in the inning Ethan Keintz doubled home two more runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
Helena extended its lead in the fourth inning on another Bandits error followed by a RBI walk by Keintz.
The Senators finished the scoring threat with two more runs in the top of the fifth to claim the shutout win.
Keintz was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Ty McGurran was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Caden Sell was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
While the offense had no problem with Eastide's pitching, Senators' pitcher Rudy Barkley was untouchable as he threw a perfect game through five innings and struck out three batters.
Helena returns to Kindrick Field tonight when it faces Great Falls at 8 p.m.
