HELENA — Hunter Kirkpatrick hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to lift the Helena Senators to a 7-5 Class AA American Legion conference baseball game victory over the Great Falls Chargers on Tuesday night at Kindrick Legion Field.
The Senators were down a run at the time when Kirkpatrick sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence to also score Matt Krieger and Ethan Keintz. The team kept the momentum going as Rudy Barkley doubled in Zach Spiroff to end the four-run inning.
Helena and Great Falls were close through the first four innings with the Senators leading 2-1. The Chargers appeared to take control the game with two runs, but the Senators (10-6, 1-1) contained the big inning in the top of the fifth before they created their own outburst in the bottom half.
Kirkpatrick started the game on the hill and pitched four-plus innings and struck out three batters. Keintz (3-1) picked up the win with an inning of middle relief. Cy Miller pitched the two final innings for his second save of the season.
The Chargers rallied with two runs in the sixth inning, but Miller held on in the seventh. Grady Koenig scored a run on a passed ball in the seventh inning for insurance.
Helena collected eight hits on the game. Spiroff led the way with two. The Senators also survived four fielding errors that helped the Chargers keep the game close.
