KALISPELL — Randy Stultz was perfect at the plate and Jack Corriveau pitched the full seven innings as the Kalispell Lakers defeated the Billings Royals 5-2 in Class AA American Legion baseball here Sunday.
Stultz had a 3-for-3 performance, including a double, scored two runs and drove in one.
Dann Blanchard and Cole Miller each had two hits for the Royals. Connor Hunter and Miller drove in Billings' runs.
The win followed a 15-14 Lakers' victory over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader late Saturday.
Kalispell scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, with the runner scoring on a wild pitch.
Eric Seamen hit a home run for the Lakers in the win. Stultz, Luke Halland and Connor Drish all plated two runners.
For the Royals, Blanchard finished 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Blanchard had Billings' lone extra-base hit with a double. Huner batted 2 for 5 and had two runs and an RBI.
In the first game of the twin bill on Saturday, the Royals won 3-2 in nine innings.
The Goldsmith Gallery Tournament is June 19-23 in Billings and Laurel.
