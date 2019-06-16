KALISPELL — Randy Stultz was perfect at the plate and Jack Corriveau pitched the full seven innings as the Kalispell Lakers defeated the Billings Royals 5-2 in Class AA American Legion baseball here Sunday.

Stultz had a 3-for-3 performance, including a double, scored two runs and drove in one. 

Dann Blanchard and Cole Miller each had two hits for the Royals. Connor Hunter and Miller drove in Billings' runs.

The win followed a 15-14 Lakers' victory over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader late Saturday.

Kalispell scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, with the runner scoring on a wild pitch.

Eric Seamen hit a home run for the Lakers in the win. Stultz, Luke Halland and Connor Drish all plated two runners.

For the Royals, Blanchard finished 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Blanchard had Billings' lone extra-base hit with a double. Huner batted 2 for 5 and had two runs and an RBI. 

In the first game of the twin bill on Saturday, the Royals won 3-2 in nine innings. 

The Goldsmith Gallery Tournament is June 19-23 in Billings and Laurel. 

