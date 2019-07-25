HELENA — Sparked by a pair of 2-run doubles by Grady Koenig, the Helena Senators edged the Missoula Mavericks 7-6 in their regular season finale on Wednesday night at Kindrick Legion Field.
It was Senior Night, and the team recognized 10 Senators players before the 7-inning non-conference tilt. Koening, Zach Spiroff, Matt Krieger, Ryan Barrett, Seth Barrett, Rudy Barkley, Ty McGurran, Peyton Witham and Brady Anderson appeared in their last home game.
Former coach Dave Thennis threw out the ceremonial first pitch, as well, and was presented with a shadow box, honoring his 20 seasons as head coach (1998-2017), which was highlighted by a state championship three-peat (2001-03).
Helena led 3-2 after the opening inning, on Koenig's first 2-run double, and an RBI single by Ryan Barrett. The Senators extended the cushion to 5-2 in the second frame, on another two-bagger by Koenig, after singles by Ty McGurran and Chase Nielsen.
The hosts would score twice more, once in the third when Matt Krieger walked with the bases loaded, bringing home Zach Spiroff, and again in the fifth after Tyler Tenney singled and eventually scored the deciding marker on a walk to Nielsen with the the bags juiced. Helena led 7-5 at that time, and were then able to hold off the visitors for the 1-run victory.
Ty McGurran was the only other local with a multi-hit game, with two singles, as Missoula outhit the Senators 12-6. But Helena's offense proved to be more economical.
The Garden City crew was led by Tradd Richardson who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Brendon Hill's two doubles.
Pitchers Peyton Witham, Ryan Barrett and Hunter Lindgren performed the work on the mound for coach Jon Burnett's Capital City group. The Mavericks used five hurlers, with Dylann Chalmers taking the loss.
The Senators (29-23) will enter the Alberta-Montana Class AA Legion Tournament on Saturday in Billings as the No. 6 seed, and will open tourney play at 10 a.m. versus No. 3 Kalispell.
