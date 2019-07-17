LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers had to win three games last July to capture the Eastern A District championship. To repeat, they will have to win four.
While the road is a bit longer, the mindset for the Dodgers hasn’t changed as they prepare for this year’s American Legion baseball district tournament, which begins Thursday in Laurel. All eight Eastern A teams want to reach the state tournament, and only two will advance.
“We have a good ball club, but district tournaments are tough. Everybody knows everybody,” said Laurel coach Doug Studiner. “Anyone can be beat at the district tournament. You better show up.”
Laurel received a first-round bye at last season’s tournament because there were an odd number of teams (seven) in the field. This year, eight programs are competing.
The Malta Royals and Wolf Point Yellowjackets are both in their first seasons. Sidney, meanwhile, did not field a team this summer due to low participation.
“I hope they come back and get a program back on their feet,” Studiner said of Sidney.
The Dodgers, seeded No. 1 at this weekend’s tournament, have been dominant against Eastern A competition this season, although not perfect. The No. 2 Billings Blue Jays and No. 3 Glendive Blue Devils have both earned wins against the district tournament host.
So Studiner knows firsthand that “anyone can be beat” in the Eastern A, but he feels good about his team at this point of the season.
“This year, we’ve gotten really solid starting pitching, and our defense has done really well,” he said.
Laurel, which has won three of the last five Eastern A titles, beat Glendive 6-1 in last year’s championship game.
Glendive and the No. 6 Billings Cardinals will kick off the tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at Thomson Field, followed by the Blue Jays against the No. 7 Royals, the No. 4 Miles City Mavericks versus the No. 5 Glasgow Reds and the Dodgers against the No. 8 Yellowjackets.
The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. back at Thomson Field, with an if-necessary title game slated for Monday.
