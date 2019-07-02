LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers and Glendive Blue Devils both earned comeback wins in Tuesday's American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Laurel won the first game 7-4, and Glendive prevailed 14-6 in the second.
In game one, the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but fell behind 3-2 in the second and 4-2 in the third. They scored three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Laurel's Deklan Harper went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Connor Polkowske went 2 for 4 with two doubles and Colton Ludwig was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Pacyn Partridge went 3 for 3 with two doubles for Glendive.
In game two, the Dodgers plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Blue Devils scored two in the second, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and six in the seventh to turn the big deficit into a blowout win.
Trenton Reinhart pitched the final 6 1/3 innings for Glendive, allowing no runs or walks with three hits and six strikeouts. At the plate, Partridge went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Matt Dufner went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases, David Skerritt went 3 for 4 with a walk and Jayden Holley went 3 for 5.
For Laurel, Harper was 3 for 4 with a triple, Polkowske was 1 for 3 with a walk and Carson West was 2 for 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.