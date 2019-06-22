BILLINGS — The Laurel Dodgers advanced to the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament semifinals with a 6-5 win in nine innings over the Billings Royals on Saturday night at Pirtz Field.
Laurel went ahead 3-0 in the second inning and 5-0 in the fourth. Billings rallied with two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Dodgers scored the winning run on a leadoff single from Connor Polkowske, two sacrifice bunts and a squeeze bunt off the bat of Colton Ludwig.
Polkowske went 3 for 5 with a double and a stolen base, Deklan Harper went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk, Keagan Campbell went 2 for 3 with two walks and Richie Cortese went 2 for 5.
For the Royals, Brenden Concepcion went 1 for 3 with a solo home run and two walks, Jaxon Willmayer went 1 for 1 with a triple and a walk and Brendan Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
