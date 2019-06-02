BILLINGS — Cash Golden only gave up two hits through six innings and Connor Polkowske finished up with a hitless seventh as the Laurel Dodgers shut out the Billings Blue Jays 5-0 in the first game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

In the second game, the Blue Jay's Gunnar Thompson hit a two-run single on a 2-2 count to knot the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Ohlin hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Owen Ducette for the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the first game, Richie Cortese batted 2-3 with three RBIs for the Dodgers. Leadoff batter Deklan Harper was 2-3 with two runs. 

