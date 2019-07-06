GLASGOW — The Laurel Dodgers outscored the Glasgow Reds by 17 runs in their American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday.
Laurel won the first game 6-1 and took the second 15-3.
In Game 1, the Dodgers scored twice and the Reds scored once in the first inning. Laurel scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Dodgers starting pitcher Cash Golden was dominant in the five-run win. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
At the plate for Laurel, Connor Polkowske and Carson West each went 3 for 4, and Colton Ludwig was 2 for 3. Polkowske also stolen two bases.
The Dodgers scored in every inning of the second game — one run, three, one, three, one, two and four. Polkowske pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. He also went 2 for 5 with a double at the plate.
Laurel's Deklan Harper went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and a walk, Golden was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs, Ludwig was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs, West went was 2 for 3 with two walks and four runs scored and Richie Cortese was 3 for 5.
For Glasgow, Kevin McDonald and Rick Swanson each went 2 for 3 with a double, and Darren Wersal was 2 for 4.
