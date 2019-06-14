BELGRADE — The Laurel Dodgers lost both of their games Friday at the Boys of Summer Tournament.
Laurel dropped the first game 7-2 to Premiere (Idaho) and the second 7-6 to the Belgrade Bandits.
Premiere scored in each of the first four innings and led 7-0 until the sixth inning. Laurel's Richie Cortese went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Belgrade also built a 7-0 lead, scoring three in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fifth. The Dodgers rallied with three runs each in the sixth and seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.
In the loss, Keegan Campbell and Deklan Harper each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Keagan Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Canu Golden finished 1-for-2 with two walks.
