BELGRADE — A three-run first inning wasn't enough for the Laurel Dodgers, who fell 8-6 to the Spokane North Stars in Thursday's American Legion baseball game at the Boys of Summer tournament.

Laurel led 3-1 going into the third inning, where Spokane scored four runs to take a two-run lead. Laurel cut the deficit to one in both the fourth and fifth, but the North Stars added a run in both the fifth and the sixth to hold on.

Laurel's Cash Golden went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, Deklan Harper went 2-for-4 and Richie Cortese went 2-for-3.

