MALTA — Deklan Harper, Kade McIlvain and Connor Polkowske all hit grand slams as the Laurel Dodgers powered their way past the Malta Royals 32-2 Saturday in the first game of an American Legion baseball Eastern A doubleheader.
In the second game, Polkowske homered twice, Cash Golden hit one home run, and both players drove in five runs for a 24-2 win and a sweep.
McIlvain had six RBIs, and Polkowske, Harper and Golden all drove in five runs in the opener. McIlvain allowed one hit and struck out six in the game that was shortened to five innings.
The Dodgers scored 24 runs in the top of the fifth.
The second game went five innings as well. Richie Cortese and Ricky Temporal combined on a four-hitter, with Cortese picking up the win with three innings of work. Polkowske also hit a grand slam in the game, his second on the day.
This is the Royals first year playing American Legion baseball.
