BILLINGS — Last year, the Glacier Twins won the State A American Legion baseball title. The Bitterroot Red Sox took the three championships before that.
Neither team qualified for this year’s tournament, which begins Saturday and concludes Wednesday in Florence.
“We’ve got the best shot this year,” Laurel Dodgers outgoing senior Carson West said after Saturday’s Eastern A title game.
West has spent his entire Legion career watching the Twins and Red Sox celebrate State A titles. He wasn’t even a high school student the last time someone other than those two claimed the crown (Glacier also won in 2014).
The Dodgers earned the 2013 title, but those western powerhouses repeatedly got in their way the previous five seasons. Laurel lost the 2014 title game to Glacier and the 2015 edition to the Red Sox, who also ended Laurel’s 2016 season in the semifinals. After missing the 2017 tournament, the Dodgers lost 10-9 to the Twins in last year’s semifinals.
“I've got some seniors on the team that have been through it with me the last four years, so they know what heartache feels like,” Laurel coach Doug Studiner told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “Hopefully we come home smiling."
The absence of the Twins and the Red Sox should benefit Laurel, but this could be their “best shot” for other reasons. Their overall record is 44-14, and despite fielding just 13 total players, Studiner has been impressed with offense, defense and pitching all summer.
Laurel hasn’t faced its first-round opponent, the Bitterroot Bucs, yet this season. Same goes for three other state qualifiers: the Dillon Cubs, the Mission Valley Mariners and the Vauxhall Spurs. The Dodgers have mostly handled the other teams: 6-0 against the Miles City Mavericks, 1-0 against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and 4-1 against the Lewistown Redbirds (7-6 was the score in the loss).
“We can compete with anybody. We’ve done it all year,” Studiner said Saturday. “We’ve been to the state tournament five out of the last six years, so we kind of know what to expect when we get there.
"We’ll be ready.”
