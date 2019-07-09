LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers slipped past the Glasgow Reds 5-2 in game one of Tuesday's American Legion baseball doubleheader, and they dominated the second 19-0 in five innings.
In game one, the Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and the Reds tied it up in a two-run fifth. Laurel took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth.
The Dodgers were charged with five errors in the game, while the Reds didn't commit one.
Laurel starting pitcher Carson West allowed two unearned runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter with five strikeouts. At the plate, Keagan Campbell went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, Colton Ludwig went 1 for 2 with a walk and Deklan Harper went 0 for 1 with three walks and two steals.
In game two, the Dodgers scored nine runs in two separate innings — the first and the fourth — while allowing two hits and committing zero errors.
Ludwig pitched four scoreless innings (two hits, two walks, three strikeouts) and went 1 for 2 with a walk at the plate.
Richie Cortese was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Cash Golden was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored, Campbell was 3 for 3 with a double and a walk and Connor Polkowske was 2 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs.
