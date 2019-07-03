BILLINGS — Laurel was victorious twice in an American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Billings Cardinals on Wednesday at Pirtz Field.
In the opener, a 6-1 Dodgers victory, Carson West didn't allow an earned run in seven innings to pick up a complete-game win. Connor Polkowske and Cash Golden each had two RBIs for Laurel. Jaden Sanchez scored the only run for the Cardinals.
In the second game, a 15-11 Laurel win, Richie Cortese had three hits while Polkowske and West each had two hits and three RBIs.
Andrew Brester and Luke Tallman drove in two runs apiece for Billings.
