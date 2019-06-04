MILES CITY — Keagan Campbell had four hits — including two doubles — and Deklan Harper and Canu Golden combined on a two-hitter to help the Laurel Dodgers defeat the Miles City Mavericks 15-4 to spearhead a sweep in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Dodgers defeated Miles City 13-2 in the second game. 

Laurel had 16 hits in Game 1. Richie Cortese went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, and Campbell, Harper and Carson West all had two RBIs.

Harper went five innings, struck out seven and walked eight. He allowed the four Miles City runs, but all were unearned. Cash Golden threw two innings and struck out two. Kayden Hager had two RBIs for the Mavericks.

In Game 2, Cash Golden went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Starting pitcher Connor Polkowske struck out eight in six innings to earn the victory.

