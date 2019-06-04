MILES CITY — Keagan Campbell had four hits — including two doubles — and Deklan Harper and Canu Golden combined on a two-hitter to help the Laurel Dodgers defeat the Miles City Mavericks 15-4 to spearhead a sweep in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Dodgers defeated Miles City 13-2 in the second game.
Laurel had 16 hits in Game 1. Richie Cortese went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, and Campbell, Harper and Carson West all had two RBIs.
Harper went five innings, struck out seven and walked eight. He allowed the four Miles City runs, but all were unearned. Cash Golden threw two innings and struck out two. Kayden Hager had two RBIs for the Mavericks.
In Game 2, Cash Golden went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Starting pitcher Connor Polkowske struck out eight in six innings to earn the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.