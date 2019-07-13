LAUREL — A wild pitch sent Cash Golden home with the winning run and the Laurel Dodgers defeated the Billings Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday in American Legion baseball.
The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the victory. Laurel tied the score on Keagan Thompson’s squeeze play earlier in the seventh.
Billings took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Davis Mosier. Laurel answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Blue Jays error that allowed Carson West to score
An RBI single from Payton Stidham in the sixth gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead.
Golden allowed one earned run, two overall, in 6 2/3 innings, but it was Kade McIlvain who picked up the win by getting one out in the seventh.
Lance Schaaf allowed four hits in 6-plus innings and took the loss.
The second game of the doubleheader was canceled due to rain. It will not be made up.
The Dodgers will host the Eastern A Districts starting next week. The tournament is scheduled to run from Thursday through July 22.
