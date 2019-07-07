WOLF POINT — Two big innings highlighted the Laurel Dodgers' dominant doubleheader sweep of the Wolf Point Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon.
Laurel won the first game 23-2 and the second 15-2. Both American Legion baseball contests lasted five innings.
In game one, the Dodgers scored four runs in the top of the first inning and 19 in the second. They sent 24 batters to the plate in the 19-run frame.
Laurel's Cash Golden went 2 for 2 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs, Connor Polkowske and Landen Peak each went 4 for 4 with two doubles, Canu Golden went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double, Carson West went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Keagan Thompson went 3 for 3 with a double.
The Dodgers wasted no time in the second game, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first inning. They added three in the second and one in the fifth.
The Yellowjackets were held hitless in the 13-run loss. Laurel starter Kade McIlvain allowed one unearned run with one walk and four strikeouts in two innings. Thompson pitched the final three frames, and the run charged to him was also unearned. He walked one and struck out three.
At the plate for Laurel, Polkowske went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs, Peak went 3 for 4 and Keagan Campbell went 1 for 1 with a triple and a walk.
