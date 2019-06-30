CODY, Wyo. — Cash Golden pitched the full seven innings and Connor Polkowske drove in two runs as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 5-3 at the Lions Club American Legion baseball tournament here Sunday.
With the win, the Dodgers claimed the tourney championship. Laurel sported a 4-0 record in round-robin play over the three-day tourney. On Friday, Laurel beat the Powell (Wyo.) Pioneers 16-9 and the Douglas (Wyo.) Cats 13-7. Laurel then defeated the host Cody Cubs 6-4 on Saturday.
On Sunday, two Gallatin pitchers — Patrick Dietz and Caleb Kamerman —limited Laurel to three hits. However, Laurel batters were walked nine times. Four of the Dodgers' runs were earned.
Deklan Harper, Keagan Campbell and Colton Ludwig all hit singles for the Dodgers. Carson West, who was walked twice, scored two runs for Laurel.
Golden limited the Outlaws to four hits and one earned run. He fanned five and walked five.
Michael Jones had two singles for Gallatin Valley. Connor Johnson and Isaac Richardson each had an RBI for the Outlaws.
