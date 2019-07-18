LAUREL — The Malta Royals and the Wolf Point Yellowjackets expected this season to be filled with games like Thursday’s: five-inning losses that were rarely close.
Both American Legion baseball programs reformed a few years ago, and they’re currently finishing up their first seasons in Class A. Barring miraculous runs, both of their seasons will end this weekend at the Eastern A District tournament.
Eastern A contention can become a goal in time. Right now, the Royals and Yellowjackets are simply happy to be playing, and they hope their programs don’t dissolve like they did last decade.
“There are a lot of people who didn’t even think we could finish the season,” Wolf Point coach Cody Larson said Thursday. “If guys can stick together five, six years, those losses are gonna turn into wins.”
Wolf Point fell to 1-28 this season after Thursday’s 14-1 five-inning loss to Laurel in the opening round of the Eastern A tourney. The Yellowjackets’ one win came against Malta, which has three victories, all over Wolf Point. The Royals lost to the Billings Blue Jays 14-2 in five on Thursday.
Malta’s Legion program shuttered around 2002 or 2003, according to coach Frank Benson, who helped bring it back two years ago. For a while, Malta didn’t even have Little League or Babe Ruth teams, Benson said.
Baseball has experienced a rebirth in Phillips County the last few years, and this year’s Royals have 13 total players — from Malta, Dodson and Harlem.
Benson, a Malta graduate who currently coaches the Dodson boys basketball team, said he and co-head coach Ryan Judd (who is moving to Arizona) put out some advertisements and had a foundation of baseball-loving boys to build around. Benson’s sons Jeremiah and Julian were in that group, as was Kendall Moore, a Malta senior-to-be who moved from Arizona about five years ago.
Moore’s home state is a baseball hotbed, so the move north was an adjustment. To find places to play, he spent summers traveling from Malta to Havre, a drive of about 90 miles and 90 minutes.
“It got a little redundant,” Moore said.
Wolf Point has players, such as Terry Allmer and Andrew Youpee, who also grew up playing baseball and almost had to consider traveling to continue the sport in high school. Wolf Point had a Class A program that stopped playing in 2009. Like Malta before it and Sidney this year, the Yellowjackets’ decades-long history ended because of low participation.
Larson, who grew up playing baseball in Missoula, moved to eastern Montana five years ago. He coaches the Wolf Point girls basketball team, and he helped restart the Yellowjackets two years ago. They played the previous two seasons at the Class B level.
While Wolf Point and Malta were more competitive as B teams, they were tired of playing tiny schedules.
“We played like 10 games last year,” Benson said. “I talked to (Larson), and he told me, ‘We’re going A. You might as well go A.’ … I said, ‘We’ll go A, then.’”
Larson also felt the improved competition would be good for his players in the long run. Though the drubbings haven’t been easy, players from Malta and Wolf Point have maintained their spirit.
“We’ve progressed a little bit,” Moore said. “Still is a little rough around the edges, but we’re having more fun.”
“The past two seasons have been a learning, growing (experience). We have really young players,” said Allmer, an incoming senior at Lustre Christian. “I think next year, we’ll be better, win a couple more games. It’ll keep on getting better and better as the years go by.”
Larson and Benson know that everything they’ve built could crumble within years. Their foundations are only as sturdy as the next wave of players, a wave they can only control so much.
But after years of baseball-less summers, this position doesn’t look so bad.
“The numbers still aren’t high, but they’re enough to get going,” Larson said. “The main thing about going to Legion A, I just think it’s a positive thing for the kids. It’s good to have these kids back. Wins and losses, they always take care of themselves.”
“We’ll get there again to where we need to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.