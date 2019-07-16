MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks fell to the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs 8-6 on Tuesday in Missoula. 

The Monarchs led 4-1 after three innings and used a four-run fifth to pad the lead. Missoula had a late rally and scored three runs in the fifth to close the gap to 8-4. The Mavericks added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't quite complete the comeback. 

Bridger Johnson finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in the contest. Dane Fraser added a pair of hits and an RBI while Drew Stensrud also drove in a run. Brendon Hill also had two hits. 

