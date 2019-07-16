BILLINGS — Michael Horrell pitched a dominant seven innings, leading the Billings Scarlets to a 7-1 win over Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada) in American Legion baseball action Tuesday at Dehler Park.
Horrell allowed a solo home run to Noah Wauters, as well as four hits and two walks, and he struck out eight.
The Scarlets scored one run in each of the first three innings and plated four in the bottom of the fourth to build a 7-0 lead.
Jarron Wilcox led the way at the plate for Billings, finishing 2 for 3 with a solo home run and a double. Andy Larsen went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs, and Christian Michaelson and Koby Croft each hit a double.
