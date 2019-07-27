FLORENCE — Mission Valley scored runs in four of seven innings to defeat Miles City 5-3 in the first round of the American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament on Saturday.
The Mavericks scored twice in the second inning and one in the seventh.
Jack Cline had Miles City's lone RBI, while Kayden Hager had a double among the Mavicks' six hits.
