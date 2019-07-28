baseball-softball scoreboard stockimage

The Mission Valley Mariners dropped a 7-2 decision to the Vauxhall Spurs Sunday in the Class A American Legion Montana State Baseball Tournament in Florence.

The Mariners, currently 1-1 in the tourney, will play in a loser out game against the Bitterroot Bucs Monday at 11:30 a.m. Vauxhall advanced to the undefeated semifinal Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Vauxhall raced to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. Dylan Davis started on the mound for Mission Valley. He lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and six runs.

Aaron Vulcano was credited with the victory for Vauxhall. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three.

Trevor Lake registered a double and picked up an RBI for the Mariners. Teammate Eric Dolence had a base hit.

Bitterroot stayed alive Sunday with a 14-4 win over Lewistown.

Missoulian staff

