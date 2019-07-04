RAPID CITY, S.D. — Zach Hangas tossed a five-hitter to lead the Missoula Mavericks past Terre Haute, Indiana, 5-1, in the third-place game at the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament on Thursday.
The lone run Hangas surrendered was unearned. He walked one and struck out three.
Drew Stensrud had three hits, scored a run and drove in one. Brandon Hill had two hits and scored a run from the leadoff spot. Clean-up hitter Bridger Johnson tripled and drove in one run. Others with RBIs were Dane Fraser and Thomas Martin.
The Mavericks return home to begin a three-game set with the Billings Scarlets next week. The teams will play a single nine-inning game on Monday at 7 p.m., then play a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.