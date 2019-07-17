MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks held the Bozeman Bucks to just five hits and won 5-0 on Wednesday night in Missoula.
Dylan Chalmers pitched a gem on the mound for Missoula with a complete-game performance. Through seven innings of work he had just one walk and seven strikeouts.
The Mavs mustered just four hits of their own but benefited from four Bozeman errors. After scoring one run in the first inning, Missoula used a four-run fourth to pad its lead. Dane Fraser and Dayton Bay each had RBIs for the Mavs.
The Mavs are off for a couple of days before they hit the road to take on the Lethbridge Elks on Saturday.
Missoulian staff
