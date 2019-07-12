GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Mavericks fell to the Great Falls Chargers 10-3 on Friday in Great Falls.
Great Falls came through with 11 hits, three of which came from Travis Slauter including a pair of doubles. Slauter also scored a pair of runs while Cal Cromwell had three RBIs for the Chargers.
The Mavericks mustered just four hits in the loss. Two of those hits came from Dane Fraser, one of which was a double. Fraser, Brendon Hill and Drew Stensrud all drove in runs.
The Mavs held a 2-1 lead after the top half of the fourth inning but the Chargers exploded for five runs in the bottom frame to take the lead for good.
Braden Hirst won on the mound for Great Falls while Dylan Chalmers was saddled with the loss.
