MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks earned the No. 1 seed and a spot in the championship game of their Memorial baseball tournament with a pair of wins on Saturday.
Earlier in the day the Mavs whitewashed Central Washington 9-0 behind a one-hitter from Parker Stevens.
Stevens walked two and struck out two in a game shortened to five innings by the 8-run margin rule.
Stewart Long tripled and drove in three runs for the Mavs. Tradd Richardson added a pair of singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Drew Stensrud also drove in two, while Bridger Johnson had two hits and an RBI.
The Mavs beat Centralia, Washington, 4-2 in the second game with Johnson, Stensrud, Zach Hangas and Thomas Martin all driving in runs. Missoula used a three-run sixth inning to take the win. Stensrud also picked up the win on the mound.
Missoula, which is 3-1 in the tournament, will await the winner of the Lewis and Clark Twins and Walla Walla Bears in the championship game. The winner between those two will battle the Mavs at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
