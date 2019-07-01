RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks fell for the first time at the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament on Monday, dropping a 9-2 decision to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
The Mavs fell to 2-1 in tournament play.
Missoula jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but was outscored 9-0 the rest of the way.
Stewart Long and Bridger Johnson drove in the Mavericks' runs. Missoula managed just three hits in the game.
Connor Daniels started on the mound and took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs. Drew Stensrud pitched the sixth and gave up six hits and four runs.
The Mavs play two games on Tuesday, facing the Rocky Mountain Lobos at 4:30 p.m. and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.