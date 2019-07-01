RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks fell for the first time at the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament on Monday, dropping a 9-2 decision to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The Mavs fell to 2-1 in tournament play.

Missoula jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but was outscored 9-0 the rest of the way.

Stewart Long and Bridger Johnson drove in the Mavericks' runs. Missoula managed just three hits in the game.

Connor Daniels started on the mound and took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs. Drew Stensrud pitched the sixth and gave up six hits and four runs.

The Mavs play two games on Tuesday, facing the Rocky Mountain Lobos at 4:30 p.m. and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at 7 p.m.

