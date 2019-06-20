MISSOULA — Using a six-run fourth inning, the Walla Walla Bears brought out the big bats and defeated the Missoula Mavericks 9-4 on Thursday to open the Missoula Mavericks Memorial baseball tournament at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Kobe Morris was 3 for 4 for Walla Walla with two doubles and two RBIs while Kyren Morris also went 3 for 4 with a double and a run batted in.
Walla Walla scored the first run of the game in the top of the first after Kobe drove Kyren in on back-to-back doubles. But Missoula answered in the bottom of the frame thanks to a leadoff single from Brendon Hill, who was driven in on a sacrifice fly from Tradd Richardson.
Hill, who started on the hill for the Mavs, settled in from there, with a 1-2-3 second inning. But Walla Walla struck again in the third thanks to Kobe Morris’ second RBI-double.
The fourth inning is where the wheels came off for Missoula. Elliot Marks, Matt Mckenzie and Heston Richmond led the inning off with three straight doubles and Caleb Ephan hit a two-RBI double to cap the six-run performance to make it 8-1.
“Brendon was doing a nice job of getting them out with off-speed pitches, so they were just sitting on those in the fourth,” Missoula manager Brent Hathaway said. “They were ignoring the fastballs and looking for those off-speed ones.
“We should’ve gone breaking ball but you live and you learn.”
Walla Walla added one more run in the top of the fifth to make it 9-1, but Missoula got some life in the bottom frame to prevent the run rule from being applied. Hill reached base on a fielder’s choice and attempted to steal second not long after, but a pair of errors from the Bears allowed him to score to spark some life for Missoula. Richardson and Stewart Long reached base not long after and Bridger Johnson drove both of them in with a two-RBI triple to bring Missoula within 9-4. That's where the score stood the rest of the way.
“You never want to finish the game early,” Hathaway said. “They kind of kicked the ball around and Brendon took advantage of it and we went from there.
“I am proud of the way this team battled despite being down by that much. It was good to see some fight in them.”
Walla Walla finished the game with 11 hits while Missoula committed five errors, an area Hathaway said hurt them the most.
“You can’t make those type of physical errors and give away extra outs against a good team like that,” Hathaway said. “They are an above average hitting team that hits it hard so we can’t allow them extra opportunities but we did and they took advantage of it.”
But Hathaway did point out that in a tournament like this, the Mavs typically reach toward the end of their pitching rotation for the weekend’s starters which gives some of these players good experience. He liked what he saw from the guys who came in for relief later in the game as well. Richardson, Parker Stevens and Connor Daniels all came in for three innings of relief where the trio combined for no hits, no earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
Johnson finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Long ended up 2 for 3.
Brody Woods earned the win on the mound for Walla Walla. He finished with five innings pitched and allowed seven hits and four runs while walking two and striking out five. Hill was saddled with the loss for Missoula.
Missoula will take on the Lewis and Clark Twins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. There, the Mavs will have an opportunity to fix some of Thursday’s mistakes and continue to build on things they did right as the tournament progresses.
“We continue to get more experience and it’ll play its part toward the end of the year,” Hathaway said.
