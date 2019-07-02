RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks overcame six errors in posting a 10-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Lobos Tuesday afternoon at the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament.
Unfortunately for the Mavs, they lost their momentum Tuesday evening in dropping a 9-1 decision to the host team, Rapid City Post 22.
The Mavs will take a 3-2 tournament record into Wednesday's action.
On Tuesday afternoon, Missoula set the tone by racing to a 4-0 lead in the first 2 1/2 innings. Rocky Mountain stung Mavericks starting pitcher Dylan Chalmers for two runs in the bottom of the third. The Mavs responded by stretching their lead to 7-2 with three runs in the fourth.
Chalmers picked up the win, allowing four runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Tradd Richardson came on to record the final out on a strikeout.
Richardson, Bridger Johnson, Stewart Long and Andrew Clausen each collected two hits for Missoula. Long had a game-high four RBIs.
On Tuesday night, Post 22 jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first two innings and never looked back. Brendon Hill had the only hit for Missoula.
Missoulian staff
